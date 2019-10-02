—

Two years after Australia legally recognised same-sex marriage, Australia Post is releasing two commemorative stamps to mark the historic legislation.

On 7 December 2017, the Marriage Amendment (Definition and Religious Freedoms) Act was passed by Parliament and received royal assent from the Governor-General the next day.

The legislation followed a contentious postal plebiscite which saw 61.6% of those who participated voting in favour of the reform.

Australia Post Executive General Manager Gary Starr said the commemorative stamp release recognises a significant moment in our nation’s history.

“With thousands of Australian same-sex couples having tied the knot since the law came into effect on 9 December 2017, the stamp release recognises a change that has impacted many Australians,” Starr said.

Designed by Sharon Rodziewicz of Australia Post Design Studio the two $1 domestic base rate stamps feature two themed designs, “Love is Love,” and “Yes.”

The Love is Love stamp features the rainbow, long a symbol of same-sex unity, and the catchcry “Love is Love”, which was used by proponents of same-sex marriage during the postal vote campaign.

The Yes stamp features two same-sex couples celebrating the announcement of the plebiscite victory.

The design was created from photos taken in Melbourne and at the announcement of the postal survey results, in a Sydney park now named “Equality Green” to mark Australia achieving marriage equality.

Australian Marriage Equality (AME) collaborated with Australia Post on the design.

Independent Member for Sydney and co-chair of Australian Marriage Equality (AME) Alex Greenwich said, “this is a historic stamp to mark an historic achievement.”

“Going through the postal survey was difficult for many – particularly the LGBTIQ community – and the stamps pay tribute to the efforts of everyone who gave so much during that time,” AME spokesperson Shirleene Robinson said.

“They focus on what marriage equality was always about – love. Seeing loving LGBTIQ people on stamps makes a powerful statement about Australian values.”

AME co-chair Janine Middleton thanked Australia Post for the historic stamp.

“Australia Post is again demonstrating the strong support corporate Australia has shown for the LGBTIQ community and for the cause of marriage equality,” Middleton said.

Products associated with this issue include a first day cover, stamp pack, and a maxicard set. The commemorative stamp issue Celebrating Marriage Equality in Australia is available from 1 October 2019 at participating Post Offices, via mail order on 1800 331 794 and online at auspost.com.au/stamps, while stocks last.

Further information is available at https://australiapostcollectables.com.au/stamp-issues/marriage-equality