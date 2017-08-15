—

THE marriage equality movement in Australia has found a perhaps unlikely ally in 90s cartoon icon Captain Planet.

A post on the Captain Planet Facebook page reads: “Without heart, there would be no Captain Planet! Australia, you have only 14 days to make sure you are enrolled to vote for the postal vote on same sex marriage. THE POWER IS YOURS!”

Captain Planet has been off the air for more than 20 years, but is remembered fondly by 90s kids and has over half a million Facebook fans.

The show dealt with serious social issues, including HIV in one episode guest-starring Neil Patrick Harris.

The call to vote for marriage equality received mixed reactions from fans, with some saying the page should “stick to the environment”.

Others thanked the page for its support, using the hashtag #HeartNotHate.

“I feel like Captain Planet would do an episode on this if it was airing today,” wrote one fan.

The marriage equality plebiscite has been challenged in the High Court, with experts saying it could be blocked.

If it goes ahead, ballot papers will be mailed in early September.