Courtney Act has been announced as this year’s Celebrity Big Brother UK winner.

The alter ego of Shane Janek, Act was a favourite to win and beat conservative politician Ann Widdecombe for the top place, BBC News has reported.

Act said it was “slightly ironic” that she won the ‘Year of the Woman’ themed series of the show.

She was visibly stunned to have won, and commented that it was “amazing” the public had voted for her.

“My inspiration coming into the house was that teenage boy who didn’t quite know where he belonged or how he fitted in and feeling inspired by the Spice Girls—and not knowing what that meant, but knowing if it was ok for them to be different then it was ok for me to be different,” she said.

“I guess it’s validation that it’s ok to be different.”

Act discussed gender and sexuality throughout her time in the Big Brother house.

She was especially praised for her understanding approach to trans housemate India Willoughby, who had admitted having a problem with drag queens.

“I think the thing she struggled with is that people might see me and see her and think that we are the same thing,” said Act on the show.

“She’d never identified as a drag queen. Drag is more performance-based, hers is about gender identity. She was never a man but she had a male body.”

Fans around the world are delighted with Act’s win, flooding social media with messages of congratulations.

“I care more about Courtney Act winning Big Brother than I care about my family and friends,” posted fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnus Trixie Mattel.

“Congratulations, you are an amazing person inside and out!” tweeted one fan.

“I am so happy,” wrote another. “I’m literally crying.”

© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.