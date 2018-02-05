—

Courtney Act has been announced as this year’s Celebrity Big Brother UK winner.

The alter ego of Shane Janek, Act was a favourite to win and beat conservative politician Ann Widdecombe for the top place, BBC News has reported.

Act said it was “slightly ironic” that she won the ‘Year of the Woman’ themed series of the show.

She was visibly stunned to have won, and commented that it was “amazing” the public had voted for her.

“My inspiration coming into the house was that teenage boy who didn’t quite know where he belonged or how he fitted in and feeling inspired by the Spice Girls—and not knowing what that meant, but knowing if it was ok for them to be different then it was ok for me to be different,” she said.

“I guess it’s validation that it’s ok to be different.”

Act discussed gender and sexuality throughout her time in the Big Brother house.

She was especially praised for her understanding approach to trans housemate India Willoughby, who had admitted having a problem with drag queens.

“I think the thing she struggled with is that people might see me and see her and think that we are the same thing,” said Act on the show.

“She’d never identified as a drag queen. Drag is more performance-based, hers is about gender identity. She was never a man but she had a male body.”

Fans around the world are delighted with Act’s win, flooding social media with messages of congratulations.

“I care more about Courtney Act winning Big Brother than I care about my family and friends,” posted fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnus Trixie Mattel.

“Congratulations, you are an amazing person inside and out!” tweeted one fan.

“I am so happy,” wrote another. “I’m literally crying.”

Congrats @courtneyact on being crowned winner of Celebrity Big Brother!! You've always been a star and now the world knows. pic.twitter.com/ccc66tVYWH — huffpostqueer (@huffpostqueer) February 2, 2018

COURTNEY ACT: AUSTRALIAN IDOL, RUPAULS DRAG RACE, MTV SINGLE AF, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER. TELL ME SHE ISN'T TAKING OVER THE WORLD AS WE SPEAK — annabel🍋🌻✨ (@vanityact) February 2, 2018

I care more about Courtney Act winning Big Brother than I care about my family and friends. — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) February 1, 2018

I AM SO HAPPY @courtneyact IM LITERALLY CRYING SHES DONE IT WHAT A FUCKING QUEEN. AN AUSTRAILIAN DRAG QUEEN HAS JUST WON BRITISH BIG BROTHER WITH FUCKING GLITTER EYEBROWS AND PINK HAIR THIS IS AMAZING THANK YOU HUMANITY #CBB #CBBFINAL #CBBSHANEJ — stacy (@thestaceshow) February 2, 2018

I am so over the moon that @courtneyact won big brother!!! You truly deserved to win it!! Congratulations you are an amazing person inside and out!! I hope you had a wonderful night celebrating with @itsandrewbrady and rest of your friends. Lots of love — Kerry Sheppard (@Kerry_Sheppard) February 3, 2018