Australian drag superstar Courtney Act is moving on to an exciting new adventure, hosting a UK late night show that will feature plenty of celebrity guests.

She’s already had a huge career, appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race and winning Celebrity Big Brother UK, headlining pride events and even being the face of a new HIV campaign.

Now Act will be joining Channel 4 as its newest late night talk show host on The Courtney Act Show, Digital Spy has revealed.

With the show expected to offer celebrity visitors, music, and plenty of her trademark sassy banter and wit, Act said everyone will be welcome on her sofa.

“This is my show and I say come on in, all you heroic misfits, those of you who are a bit chipped around the edges… I want to welcome you all,” she said.

“You bring the open minds and I’ll bring the open bar and we’ll meet in the middle for a gay old time!”

Act won over audiences around the world when she competed in Celebrity Big Brother UK earlier this year.

She spent much of her time on the show educating her housemates about gender and sexuality issues.

She easily won the series, taking out a whopping 49 per cent of votes.

After her win, Act spoke to Star Observer about politics, jewellery, and her transformation from a young man afraid to be queer into the vivacious drag queen she is today.

“As the conversation has evolved in society and I’ve evolved as a person, I’ve realised that being queer and all the colours in between are so much more fun and fulfilling,” she said.

The Courtney Act Show is set to be the world’s first ‘dragazine show’.