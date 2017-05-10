—

AUSTRALIA’S Isaiah has been voted through the first semi final of the Eurovision Song Contest, securing him a place in the Grand Final this Sunday.

The 17-year-old performed his Eurovision song ‘Don’t Come Easy’ in Kyiv, Ukraine, impressing the worldwide voting audience and juries of each country to be one of the ten artists through to the Grand Final.

The ten countries from the 18 who performed in the first semi final and have made it through the Grand Final are: Moldova, Azerbaijan, Greece, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Armenia, Australia, Cyprus, and Belgium.

“Tonight I just wanted to deliver my best performance and really connect to the lyrics of my song and make Australia proud,” Isaiah said.

“Eurovision has been a dream come true for me, and I’m so happy I get to be on the stage again for the Grand Final. I am so thankful for all the support from fans over here and everyone back home.”

SBS Managing Director, Michael Ebeid, said he’s incredibly proud of how Isaiah has represented Australia.

“It is a huge achievement to advance through to the Grand Final of the world’s biggest singing competition,” he said.

“We know Australians will get behind Isaiah and tune into SBS this weekend to see him perform.”

The ten artists voted through the first semi final will be joined by the ten countries who will be voted through the second semi final for the Eurovision Grand Final on SBS at 5am on Sunday 14 May.