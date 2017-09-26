—

Frances Abbott, daughter of former Prime Minister and anti–marriage equality campaigner Tony Abbott, has launched a new video for Australian Marriage Equality.

“You can’t help who you fall in love with,” she says in the video.

“Love just kind of happens sometimes and it’s unexpected and that’s kind of what’s the awesome thing about it.”

Abbott discusses her high-profile aunt, Liberal councillor Christine Forster, and Forster’s same-sex relationship.

“I look at Aunty Chris and I don’t think she planned to fall in love with Virginia,” she says.

“It never really changed anything, she was still just Aunty Chris.

“To see Aunty Chris marry Virginia, to do it there in front of friends and family, it would be so special and I’m so, so hoping that’s what I get to be a part of.”

Tony Abbott said last week that he “respectfully disagreed” with his daughter’s opinion but was still proud, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

“I am proud of the fact she is an independent woman, who has her own thoughts and who does her own thing,” he said in an interview on 2GB.

“I respectfully disagree with her on this issue but I am certainly very proud of her.”