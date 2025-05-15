Former Liberal MP Rory Amon Charged With Breaching Bail

Former Liberal MP Rory Amon, who has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy, has been charged with breaching his bail conditions.

The former member for Pittwater was arrested at Day Street Police Station about 10pm on Wednesday, according to a statement from NSW Police.

In March, the 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to 10 charges, including five counts of having sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 14, and is awaiting trial.

He was refused bail and scheduled to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.

Court documents, released by the NSW District Court, outline allegations that Rory Amon engaged in sexual activities with the complainant during two separate meetings in a car park’s bathroom in mid-2017.

According to the Crown’s statement, the complainant, who was 13 at the time, created an anonymous profile on a dating platform, where he lied about his age due to the platform’s restrictions on underage users.

The documents allege that Rory Amon, then aged between 27 and 28, initiated communication with the complainant, later moving their conversations to Snapchat, where explicit images and videos were reportedly exchanged.

While the complainant initially believed Amon to be in his early 20s, he later understood him to be 17.

The complainant, in turn, falsely claimed to be 15.

The Crown’s case suggests that Amon may have been the first to suggest an in person meeting, allegedly picking up the teenager before engaging in sexual acts with him in a secluded bathroom within a car park.

Amon is accused of returning for a second meeting weeks later, allegedly bringing a towel to place on the bathroom floor.

Following the alleged encounters, the complainant reportedly felt “scared and ashamed.”

He disclosed the incidents to a teacher but was reluctant to provide details at the time.

Alleged crimes continued years later

Between 2019 and 2020, the complainant reconnected with Amon on Snapchat in an attempt to rationalise the alleged incidents, with both parties allegedly exchanging explicit content once again.

A full police report was made in June 2022, after which the complainant alleged that Amon attempted to re-engage him in sexual activity through messages on Grindr, using different accounts. These messages reportedly continued until December 2022.

Amon’s attempt to alter his bail conditions was denied by the court, citing concerns for the complainant’s safety and allegations of harassment during the police investigation.

Judge David Scully SC ruled that the complainant had significant ties to the area in which Amon sought to relocate, including employment and personal relationships, and expressed fear for his safety.

Amon, who had signed a lease for a property without prior court approval, now faces potential financial penalties if he cannot move.

Rory Amon, a solicitor specialising in family law, served as a councillor on the Northern Beaches Council from 2017 to 2023 before being elected to the NSW Legislative Assembly as the Liberal MP for Pittwater in March 2023.