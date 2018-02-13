—

Leader of the Christian Democratic Party Fred Nile has spoken out in support of Bermuda for repealing its marriage equality laws.

The British territory legalised same-sex marriage in May, but last week passed a new law to reverse it.

Six same-sex couple have reportedly been married in Bermuda.

Nile called the move “an example of good policy” and called on other “civilised countries” to follow suit.

“Bermuda has shown remarkable leadership in the area of repealing bad law,” he said.

“I was dismayed to read that Teresa May, Tory Prime Minister of Great Britain, allegedly expressed disappointment at the move to repeal so-called homosexual ‘marriage’ in Bermuda.

“Is she a conservative or not? Isn’t the family unit, which predates the state and is the fundamental constituent of society, worthy of preservation?”

The Christian Democratic Party president said that repealing marriage equality represented reclaiming marriage for opposite-sex couples.

“While the only thing that has been saved in Bermuda is the name ‘marriage’, it is at least a step in the right direction,” Nile said.

“What we need to see is a substantive programme of reclaiming and reinvigorating the institution of marriage by returning it to its proper privileged status of a relationship of commitment between one man and one woman for life.”

Nile, an outspoken anti-LGBTI campaigner who has consistently opposed marriage equality, said that Australia should similarly repeal its new marriage equality laws.

“I call on our leaders to follow suit and repeal the recent amendments to our marriage law, which are at odds with natural law and reason,” he said.

Last year Nile made headlines after warning Australians that gay people may start handing out separate citizenships and adopting rapper Macklemore’s song Same Love as their national anthem.