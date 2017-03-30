—

A Holden race car team has sent a strong pro-LGBTI equality message over the weekend, after it unveiled a rainbow-coloured car for the Formula One Australian Grand Prix.

The Commodore V8 racer was part of the Brad Jones Racing team, and was driven by Nick Percat at Albert Park.

As Australia is currently in the midst of a fierce political debate around same-sex marriage, many perceived the move as helping to champion marriage equality for LGBTI Australians.

However, the racing team said it was less about marriage equality and more about equality more broadly.

In a statement released by Brad Jones Racing, the team said the rainbow car was about supporting equality for all Australians.

“The unmissable rainbow colours on the Holden Commodore are all about supporting equality of people, no matter their race, gender, or sexual preference,” it read.

“It is not a stance on any issue in particular, but of equality in all its forms, diversity, and equal opportunity for all.

“When Brad Jones Racing had the idea to run the ‘supporting equality’ livery, Holden were happy to be on board.”

The signage, as well as on the front section of the car’s roof, bears the slogan: ‘supporting equality’.

Senior Program Manager at Pride in Sport, Ross Wetherbee, said they’re delighted to see the rainbow livery feature in such an iconic Australian sport.

Pride in Sport is Australia’s first and only sporting inclusion program specifically designed to assist national and state sporting organisations and clubs with the inclusion of LGBTI people.

“We congratulate the Brad Jones Racing team and Nick Percat for a strong show of support for LGBTI equality,” he said.

“The Out on the Fields study of Australian sport showed that 80 per cent of people have witnessed or experienced LGBTI prejudice in a sporting environment and that 48 per cent of Australians say that homophobia occurs most in the spectator stands.

“It’s visibility of inclusion that creates change in sport, ensuring that the sporting environment is safer, more welcoming, and enjoyable for all, regardless of our own diversity.”

The supercars sector has already been actively promoting women in racing after a number of pink race cars were used to promote women’s initiatives and charities to end breast cancer.