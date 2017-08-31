—

After two Emmys, a Grammy, decades of starring in television shows, and touring, Comedian Kathy Griffin is gearing to head to Australia in October as part of her first world tour.

Armed with the story of the now infamous Donald Trump photo, Griffin will perform her Laugh Your Head Off tour in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth.

Griffin will be bringing the story of the photo, heard around the world and the fallout that followed, along with breaking down everything in the pop culture landscape when she hits Australian shores.

“Who knew” the fiery red-haired comedian said.

“One photo that sparked a conversation led to offers from around the world.

“So I look forward to making audiences laugh, telling the whole ridiculous but hilarious story, and hey, the Sydney Opera House isn’t a bad place to share that, right?”

Never has Griffin been more motivated to deliver the most envelope-pushing, most hilarious comedy to the world.

“My show isn’t for the faint of heart so leave your kids at home,” she said.

“My motto is: funny first.

“But don’t worry, we’ve got some serious smack talking to do about everything and everyone. With love, of course.”

Her Australian tour will kick off on Saturday October 21.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am this Friday, September 1. For complete tour and ticketing details, visit: http://www.livenation.com.au/artists/kathy-griffin.