—

Kylie Minogue is set to perform at this weekend’s Pride Island festival in New York City, and her queer fans can’t wait.

Minogue is headlining the annual celebration in Manhattan on Sunday night, with tickets already sold out.

Fans are pumped, flooding social media with celebratory Kylie pictures and excitement about seeing the gay icon perform during Pride Month.

Ahead of her performance, Minogue opened up to Billboard about the time she first realised she had become an icon—when she heard about a ‘Kylie Night’ at a gay bar.

“I was in Sydney and there’s a famous bar on Oxford Street called the Albury, and at the time it was the gay bar in the gay area in Sydney,” she said.

“I was in the car, my manager was in the car with me along with a couple other people, and someone said ‘There’s Kylie Night at the Albury tonight.’

“And I was like ‘What?!’ I’d never heard of a Kylie Night, but I said ‘We should go! We should go!'”

Minogue said she has seen her queer fan base grow over the decades since, and impersonators and theme parties have exploded in popularity.

“There weren’t that many versions of me then, I’m talking 1989 or ’90. Now there are tons of them—choose a look,” she said.

“But I’m the least Kylie person when I’m at any of those nights. I looked like they should not have let me in.”

Following Pride Island, Minogue will play an intimate show to a small audience at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on Monday.

Minogue starred in last year’s ’70s nostalgia film Swinging Safari, directed by Stephan Elliott of Priscilla fame.

Her new album, Golden, is available now.

me seeing @kylieminogue at NY pride this weekend pic.twitter.com/dLbY72JAd8 — Arick (@36ChambersHigh) June 20, 2018

Okay so I’m really upset that @kylieminogue is sold out for Pride. I REALLY WANTED TO SEE YOU PREFORM GIRL 😭😭😭😭 — Imani Fokolo (@imbeeyo) June 17, 2018

Ok well I guess I'm seeing Kylie at NYC Pride 😍 — Brian (@PhillyGinger) March 1, 2018

Seeing @kylieminogue two days in a row is a gd Pride Month miracle 🏳️‍🌈🙏 pic.twitter.com/0McNIbTjFD — Scott Rising (@rising) June 13, 2018