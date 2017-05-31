—

MARGARET Court has made further bizarre comments about the LGBTI community, following her recent letter stating she will boycott Qantas over its support of marriage equality.

In an interview with Vision Christian Radio, Court spoke about religion, sexuality, and gender.

Court claimed that trans children have been influenced by adults, saying she was a tomboy herself but “brought up like that [to be a girl]”.

“But with the bullying, and the stuff that’s put out today into children’s minds, I tell you what. If you haven’t got parents who bring you up that way and you’ve got parents that don’t care… your child can just start to think ‘well maybe I am a girl’ when they’re a boy,” Court said.

“That’s what Hitler did and that’s what communism did, got the minds of the children. There’s a whole plot in our nation, and in the nations of the world, to get the minds of the children.”

Court then turned her attention to gay sports players.

“This is what we’re bringing—such confusion into the world,” she said.

“They’re getting it in sport right now. I mean, tennis is full of lesbians, because even when I was playing there was only a couple there, but those couple that led that took young ones into parties and things… because they like to be around heroes.”

Court returned to the subject of marriage equality, saying “family” is more important.

“Everything’s about the family,” she said. “And that is the only thing the devil is after, and he uses people.”

Court stated that people become gay due to abuse.

“We’re not against the people,” she said.

“92 per cent, they say in America, have either been abused in some form sexually or emotionally at an early age for them to even be this way.”