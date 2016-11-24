—

AUSTRALIAN recording artist Sia used her ARIA Award win last night as a platform to champion marriage equality and the rights of LGBTI people around the country.

The singer, who won Best Female Artist at the awards ceremony last night, sent a friend in her place to accept the award.

Equality Campaign ambassador Angie Greene took to the stage to accept the award, and used her speech to highlight the need to legalise same-sex marriage in Australia.

As the sister of a gay man, Greene said marriage equality was an issue close to her heart.

“I detest the fact that I am one of three but only two of us can get married,” she said.

“No one’s life or whom they love should be up for debate.

“This award is for all LGBTI Australians who are currently unable to marry the person they love in the country we cherish.”

Greene also thanked Sia for being a strong advocate and supporter of marriage equality in the country.

“This award is for everyday Australians, our families, friends, neighbours, and workmates,” she said.

“It’s for the young man growing up in Alice Springs and the young woman growing up in Ballarat.

“Marriage equality is about ensuring the relationships and aspirations of every Australian are equal and shown the same dignity and respect.”

After Greene accepted Sia’s award, Kylie Minogue and her fiancé Joshua Sasse took to the stage both wearing ‘Say I Do Downunder’ t-shirts.

Earlier in the evening openly gay artist Troye Sivan dedicated his ARIA win to LGBTI youth around the country.

“This is a little thing for every gay Australian kid, for every LGBTI kid who wants to go make music,” he said.

“You can totally do it, and win an ARIA too.”