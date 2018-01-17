—

Jordan Bruno has been named Mr Gay Pride Australia for his work supporting the LGBTI community.

The contestants were selected by an online poll and an onstage appearance at Midsumma Festival’s Carnival on the weekend.

Bruno, who became well-known after appearing on the reality television show My Kitchen Rules, is now a strong advocate for the LGBTI community.

In 2016 he launched a cookbook, The Gay Chef, encouraging young people to cook and sharing stories of mental health issues, as well as information on how to help loved ones who may be struggling.

Downloading the free e-book gave readers the option to donate to youth LGBTI charity Minus18 or mental health charity Headspace.

Jordan said he was overwhelmed with the victory.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out and being a part of this amazing community – it’s a real honour to represent this community,” he said as he accepted the sash from Mr Gay Pride Australia 2017 David Francis.

“I’ve had so much support and there is so much inspiration here, everywhere you look there are inspirational people that have done so much and I hope that I can leave a fraction of the legacy that these guys have.”

Speaking off stage, Jordan reflected on the moment and how excited he was to have a platform for the issues he has been talking about for so long.

“The issue I’m definitely most passionate about is mental health in our youth sector,” he said.

“There are so many kids in so many difficult situations and a whole array of problems and hopefully we can work with them one on one and give them individual attention and we can solve so many issues.”

Perth-based Bruno was up against seven other contestants for the title: Daniel Pasquali from Queensland; Jonny Watson and Troy Griffiths from Victoria; and Daniel Megson, Jordan Hubbard, Nicholas Steepe and Steven Bruni from New South Wales.

They were judged on public speaking, character and their work for the LGBTI community.

“It was a pleasure competing against [the others],” Bruno on Instagram.

“You guys are all doing amazing things and going to go far.”

Bruno will now progress to the Mr Gay World Competition, to be held in May in Knysna, South Africa.