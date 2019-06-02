—

The Chief Executive of Positive Life NSW, Craig Cooper, has announced his resignation after five years at the helm.

Positive Life’s Board have said they support Cooper’s decision to pursue a career in the not-for-profit sector, but are sorry to see him go.

President of Positive Life, Robert Agati, said Cooper had played a pivotal role in advocating for change to health systems and practices to improve the quality of life for people living with HIV (PLHIV).

“He has effected change for PLHIV at grass-root, community and legislative levels and worked to advance the interests of PLHIV in the HIV sector since 2006, as he tirelessly prioritised the goals of PLHIV with mainstream health and community sector partners,” he said.

“I’d like to acknowledge Craig’s tireless commitment to our community and his significant achievements. Without a doubt, Craig’s passion, perseverance and dedication to the body positive will be greatly missed.

“His ability to inspire and to tackle contentious issues head-on has resulted in a culture of leadership and confidence at Positive Life as NSW’s peak HIV peer-based organisation.”

As an interim arrangement, the Board have appointed Neil Fraser and Craig Andrews as co-CEOs to keep the wheels turning while the Board looks for a new permanent CEO

Former President of Positive Life, Jane Costello, said Cooper’s vision for the agency celebrated diversity and inclusivity.

“His incredible passion to make a difference has been instrumental in assembling an amazingly capable and professional team, ensuring the primacy of the peer-led response and establishing a community engagement and consultation program so our peers are heard and visible,” she said.

“I speak for all my friends and colleagues at Positive Life and in the community, in thanking Craig for his contribution and leadership as CEO.

“We wish him every success with his future endeavours.”

Positive Life NSW is the public face and voice of all people living with HIV (PLHIV) in NSW.

The state-wide peer-based agency makes a significant contribution to and positive impact across the spectrum of health and social issues on behalf of PLHIV.

