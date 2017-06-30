—

SYDNEY Children’s Hospital, Randwick has unveiled new signage to recognise all genders and ensure its single occupant bathrooms are trans and non-binary inclusive.

The signs, which previously only featured the male, female, and disabled symbols, now also feature a non-binary/gender fluid symbol to recognise that gender isn’t a binary and to be welcoming of all gender identities.

Health Services Planner for the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network (SCHN), Chris Hastie, said the signs are part of several major improvements set to be made.

They form part of SCHN’s Paediatric Healthcare Diversity and Inclusion Strategy which aims to ensure all patients, families, and staff feel safe, welcomed, and accepted in hospital regardless of gender or sexuality.

“At the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network our focus is ensuring that all patients and families receive the highest quality of care possible, regardless of factors like gender and religion,” he said.

“We are an all-inclusive and accepting network and are excited to take steps, like updating our toilet signs, to improve our facilities to ensure everyone feels safe, respected, and included.”

Several advocacy activities have already taken place across the SCHN including the recognition and celebration of Mardi Gras and International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.