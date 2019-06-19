—

The Anglican Parish of Gosford in NSW has updated its letter board to condemn Israel Folau and show support for LGBTIQ+ Australians.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced in which Folau spoke out against the LGBTIQ+ community during a church sermon in Sydney.

In his speech, Folau recalled a politician at a recent Christian function speaking about what “parliament is trying to instil into the government going forward”.

“A lot of the points are, he’s talking about how the work of the sin, homosexuality, is in disguise to try and take over within this world,” Folau said.

“You see a lot of things in today’s news and everything. They’re allowing young kids in primary school to be able to have the permission to change their gender if they want by taking away the permission of their parents.

“Now they’re trying to take control as a government to make that decision for kids that are basically 16-years-old or younger. They don’t even know what they’re doing.

“This is what the devil’s trying to do to instil into this government, into this world, into this society and it’s slowly happening.”

In response, long-time ally Father Rod Bower took to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

“Israel Folau is the price we pay for free speech,” he wrote.

“He has the right to say it and I have a responsibility to oppose what he says.”

Bower also shared a photo of his church’s letter board, which currently states: “LGBT friends, Folau is wrong. Don’t listen to him.”

This isn’t the first time Bower or the Anglican Parish of Gosford have gotten creative when trying to send an important message.

In 2016, the Central Coast church put up the message “LGBTIQ people please forgive us” on its famous sign and posted a photo to Facebook.

Father Rod Bower was responsible for the sign and said he was no stranger to LGBTI issues.

“The issue of human sexuality is one of the major issues in the Anglican community,” he told the Star Observer at the time.

“I think it would be fair to say this issue has the potential to cause a schism in the Anglican community.

“The ongoing debate we’re having is damaging to gay and lesbian people.”