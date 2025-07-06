Melbourne Venues The Laird And Eagle Leather Vandalised With Homophobic Graffiti

Iconic venuea, The Laird and Eagle Leather in Melbourne have been the subject of homophobic graffiti on their buildings over the weekend.

The Laird took to social media on Sunday to advise patrons as they continued business as normal for their Sunday social sessions.

Homophobic graffiti targets The Laird in Melbourne

Owners of The Laird have discovered their venue was the subject of a homophobic attack on the venue over the weekend, with nearby venue Eagle Leather also being targeted.

Eagle Leather was targeted on the weekend with vandals spray painting the front of the building the words that appear to read “God Hates Fags.”

Images supplied to The Star Observer (below) show the writing that was spray painted on the outside of Eagle Leather.

The venue owners of The Laird took to social media to advise patrons prior to them arriving for their weekly events that they had been targeted with graffiti as well.

“We are looking forward to you all joining us today for Sunday Social” they wrote on Sunday afternoon on Facebook and Instagram.



“Just a heads up, you’ll notice some pride flags on the building and doors when you arrive” they advised patrons of what appears to be an effort to hide the graffiti.



“We had some vandalism overnight that you don’t need to see when coming to relax and hang with friends.”

However thankfully the venue advised that the culprits appear to have been caught in the act and will hopefully be identified and dealt with soon.

“Leave it be, City of Yarra graffiti removal are on the case, and they were caught on our security cameras. See you soon.”

The Star Observer have reached out to The Laird for further comment and will provide updates when more information is received about the incident.

It was recently announced by the City of Yarra that The Laird would receive heritage protection as one three significant queer venues in Melbourne’s inner suburbs.