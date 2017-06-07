—

SYDNEY’S premier fetish event Extra Dirty is back on Saturday, featuring Berlin DJ Ben Manson on the decks.

Manson is at the forefront of the queer techno scene in Europe, bringing his deep progressive sounds to the continent’s best clubs.

He said he’s looking forward to travelling back to Sydney, particularly after his last stint in the city over Mardi Gras.

“It was such a surprise to be able to play techno at such a huge party like Mardi Gras,” he said.

“It was magic for me. The applause was such an emotional high.

“I really enjoyed Sydney in the summer so I think I will in winter too.”

Mel Fitzpatrick from Extra Dirty said Manson’s appearance at the party this weekend will be an exciting one, as his sound aligns so closely with their own.

“While Ben’s been at the forefront of the queer techno scene in Europe, we genuinely believe that Extra Dirty has been playing a similar role here in Australia by pushing techno sounds for the past four to five years,” she said.

“Gay crowds like their DJ to take them somewhere during their set. It’s not just one techno tune after another, it’s gotta take you on a trip.

“He’s amazing and we’re really excited to hear him play on Saturday night.”

Extra Dirty will be held at Midnight Shift on Saturday 10 June. Final release tickets are $45 plus a booking fee. To purchase yours click here.