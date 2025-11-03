Oxford Street To Get Upgrades & Eastern Suburbs Connection In New “Glow Up”

Oxford Street is set to get a new “glow up” in the coming months, with a new announcement on Monday promising safer streets, increased trade, and new opportunities for outdoor dining.

The state government has today released renders of the iconic street, showing upgraded footpaths, improved street design, more trees, open space, better lighting and the completion of the eastern cycle path from Taylor Square to Centennial Park.

Minister for Transport, John Graham, said the area was long overdue for an upgrade.

“This area is beloved by the local community, and we want it to be a precinct that’s not just for locals but encourages more visitors too – especially the hundreds of thousands of people who head to events at the SCG, Moore Park and Centennial Park each year,” he said.

“We’ve recently lifted the concert cap at Centennial Park and unveiled plans to rejuvenate the nearby Entertainment Quarter. This plan complements those moves with a vision to further transform the street and turn the eastern end of Oxford Street into a thriving hub of cultural, economic and social activity.”

The Oxford Street West cycleway between Taylor Square and Hyde Park opened in July after years of controversy and delays, and is quickly surpassing the Sydney Harbour Bridge as Sydney’s most popular cycleway, seeing more than 6,000 trips a day.

The government says the popularity of the path has highlighted the need for a new 1.8km cycleway to connect Taylor Square to the gates of the Centennial Parklands. Under the activation plan, Oxford Street east would see wider, upgraded footpaths with more opportunities for outdoor dining, more open space, over 50 new trees, lighting, seating, artwork, signage, and five additional pedestrian crossings.

“In many global cities, bikes now outnumber cars in the city centre,” said Member for Sydney, Alex Greenwich. “Here in Sydney, we’re seeing the same momentum: more people choosing to walk or ride for the first and last mile of their journeys, connecting with public transport, local shops, schools, parks, and points of interest.”

“Vital” bike path hard-fought for

Construction of the cycleway was discouraged and protested by Darlinghurst locals and business owners, who worried the redevelopments could destroy the traditional atmosphere of the Golden Mile and disrupt local businesses. However Simon Fowler, owner of Simon Says Juice, says the opening of the cycleway has already improved his business, specifically when it comes to commuting and delivery times.

“When we first opened nearly 12 years ago, we were one of the first shops to set up bicycle deliveries. Now, I use the Oxford Street West cycleway multiple times a day as a safe and fast connection to my wholesale clients in the city.”

An activation fund of $3 million has been set aside to support support increased street activity and business continuity before, during and immediately after the delivery of the Oxford Street east cycleway.

Transport for NSW will also be providing opportunities for community feedback.

“Research by the University of Sydney found more than 60 per cent of people who visit their local high street more than once a week arrive by walking, riding a bike, or public transport,” said Greenwich.

“Oxford Street is one of Sydney’s busiest cycle routes, including as a popular route for food delivery transport workers. As the western connection has shown, patronage will rise when the cycleway opens, and every single one of these riders deserves to have a safe and accessible trip.”