Reece Walsh Cops Homophobic Abuse Over Nail Polish In The UK

Brisbane Broncos player Reece Walsh has again found himself at the centre of negative attention over his nail polish, this time in the UK.

It has been revealed that during a recent game in the UK he copped a barrage of homophobic abuse from english fans.

However he didn’t let them get away with the offensive remarks completely.

Reece Walsh faces homophobic slurs

Whilst Gold Coast born Reece Walsh is best known for playing for the Brisbane Broncos he has most recently been part of the 2025 Kangaroo tour of England.

During the tour this week where Walsh helped lead the Kangaroos to a victory over England he found himself at the centre of homophobic slurs from english fans.

After being sidelined for ten minutes during the game, journalists on site reported that Walsh endured a slew of abuse from some of the local crowd.

Journalist Dean Ritchie described the comments in The Australian as “horrendous… vile insults no player should have to endure.”

While Michael Chammas of the Sydney Morning Herald went into more detail on The Journos: Ashes Edition podcast. Chammas revealed “the crowd were giving it to him. I’d say it was light hearted but there were a few guys who took it a step too far. Security had to get involved” he said.

“There was a homophobic slur, he was called a bastard, and they started bagging him around his nails and his nail polish.”

But while others might have fired up over the remarks, Walsh only had one cheeky jibe to bite back with.

“To his credit, he smiled and turned around, and he said to one of the guys who dished out the homophobic slur – “are you still a virgin?” Chammas said.

However he wasn’t letting the situation get to him.

“Some of the things that they were saying were pretty crazy,” Walsh said publicly, “But I’m one of those guys, if you’re going to give it, you’re going to receive it.”

It’s not the first time Reece Walsh has found himself in the spotlight over his nail polish.

In April 2024 Walsh found himself under fire from fans online over the painting of his nails.

After spotting the nail polish in his Instagram images fans began trolling the NRL star online.

In November of that same year his nails were again the centre of attention, this time from incoming coach Michael Maguire with NRL360 reporter Dean Ritchie claiming the new coach wouldn’t be allowing it from Walsh or the other players.

“You won’t see nail polish on the fingers of the players either. Madge will say ‘you are kidding’” he said at the time.

Although it seems Ritchie was wrong on that front with Walsh still sporting nail polish regularly ever since.