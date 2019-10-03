—

RDAF is a new community group that connects LGBTQI community members and supporters over a shared love of dogs. Image: Supplied

Sydney LGBTQI canine social group Rainbow Dogs & Friends (RDAF) will have it’s official launch on October 13, at 1pm at Sydney Park in St Peters at the park’s man made dog pool.

RDAF is a new community group that connects LGBTQI community members and supporters over a shared love of dogs.

RDAF co-founder Benko Ure told the Star Observer, “we hope to create real time, face to face connections that our beautiful dogs know how to facilitate better than anyone!”

“It is great to see more and more people come out every week! If you have no one to hang out with, we will be there and ‘you can sit with us!’”

The group has also launched a crowdfunding initiative to help with its activities.

“Sydney is actually not very dog friendly so we would like to raise $80,000 to buy a rainbow mobile so we can provide community transport for those unable to access dog play dates,” Ure said.

“This is a community initiative and we would like to have a greater outreach while using dog play dates to fight mental illness and provide access and inclusion those members of the LGBTQI who want to connect outside of clubs and the internet. This includes members of the community living with a disability and those on their coming out journey, youth and rainbow families.”

“This group has been created to connect members of the LGBTQI Community and supporters to meet with their dogs at off-leash dog parks around Sydney,” RDAF co-founder Corinne French said.

“We are also working towards setting up a charitable donation fund for people who are disadvantaged animal owners who can not afford to get their animals the care required. We are looking for interstate ambassadors. Who knows, one day we may be as big as the million paws walk!”

The group’s next meet and greets will be at Rosebank Park in Darlinghurst on September 29 from 11am, followed by Double Bay Park on October 6 from 11am.

Sydney Park in St Peters hosts the official launch event on October 13 from 1pm and the group will meet again in Centennial Park on October 20 from 11am. Look for the rainbow dog flag.

Find the group on Facebook at Rainbow Dogs & Friends for more information.