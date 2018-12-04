—

Join the Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) Sydney this Christmas Eve for another special night of carols at the Sydney Town Hall.

This is an event that welcomes everyone for a Christmas carols service of A Christmas Story by Rev Dale Yardy.

The event will feature Pacific Opera, Denise Hanton, and Carl De Villa.

MCC encourages all LGBTI people to embrace Christmas with their loved ones this year.

Event Details:

Monday 24th December

8pm

Sydney Town Hall

Free Entry