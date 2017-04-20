—

THE Sydney Pride Festival 2017 will launch at Stonewall Hotel on Thursday June 15.

Running until June 28, this year’s Pride theme is “together we can”. The event will celebrate the LGBTI pioneers who have led the way and fought for our rights, as well as our progression toward creating an equal future.

Sydney Pride Festival is a time to reflect on our history and raise awareness of LGBTI charities. This year’s focus will be on our community’s strength in our pursuit for acceptance and equality.

“Together we can reach out and help those struggling with sexual identity, bullying, drugs or just feeling that life is too hard to stand strong and ask for help,” said the organisers.

“Together we can pass on our knowledge and learn from each other the importance of standing together in solidarity. This is Pride!”

Sydney Pride Festival is a not for profit event that supports a wide range of LGBTI charities, organisations and businesses. The festival will include events throughout Sydney to raise funds for charity while showcasing our community and achievements.

“The Sydney Pride Festival is a special time for the LGBTI community as we remember our history, celebrate the present, and look forward to a day when everyone is equal,” said the organisers.

“This is a time to remember the history of the Stonewall Riots and the beginning of gay liberation as we know it.

“The Sydney Pride Festival is dedicated to those that led the way back in 1969 who fought for equality and human rights, and the incredible strength of our friends who marched in the first Sydney Mardi Gras in 1978.”

The festival will feature art, cinema, trivia, debates, sports and other events across Sydney.

The Sydney Pride Festival thanks the volunteers, organisers and sponsors, as well as the LGBTI community and friends for all their support.