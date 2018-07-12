—

A recent fundraiser in Sydney has helped raise $14,000 for Camp Out, an annual camp for young queer people aged between 13 and 17.

The camp, which offers a safe space for young people to learn and express themselves, will this year be held in October during the school holiday break.

The money raised at the group’s recent art auction fundraiser will contribute towards the camp’s annual operating cost of $30,000, and will help 50 young people from rural and regional areas across the state attend.

“Over $14,000 was raised at the [fundraising] event, which surpassed our $10,000 goal,” a Camp Out spokesperson said.

“The funds raised go towards transport for all campers and facilitators, food, and equipment to put on a fabulous week for the young people. It also goes towards the training and development needs of the activists, grassroots organisations, and outreach events.

“There’s heaps of art, music, sports, games, and other fun stuff [at our camp], as well as your more typical camp activities. There are open workshops and informal discussions on things like identity and what it means to be LGBTI, dealing with homophobia and transphobia, and coming out.”

The spokesperson added that Camp Out receives no government funding and relies on the support of community and volunteers.

“For nine years, Camp Out has operated because of the year round work and dedication of a core crew of volunteers and the generosity of our community supporters,” they said.

“We embody queer politics and believe a community driven organisation like ours knows best how to support future generations.”

Camp Out is a five-day camp for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual young people, and an activist organisation, rolled into one.

The group aims to create space for young LGBTI people to talk about their experiences, to share knowledge, and to support each other.

The recent fundraising event was held at The Bearded Tit on Saturday 23 June.

For more information about Camp Out, visit: campout.org.au.