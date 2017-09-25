—

Pink Finance specialises in mortgage broking and offers financial loan structure advice, but they’re also proud to support the LGBTI community.

Founder Nicole Cannon and her team want to show support for the LGBTI community and will be saying “yes” to both marriage equality and their clients.

Cannon and her team have an extensive knowledge of the industry and have strong relationships with lender partners which have led to loans being approved that were previously declined. Cannon was also recently a finalist in three separate categories at the 2017 Women in Finance Awards.

At times the team need to rally and fight for approvals but they fight hard to achieve the best outcomes for their clients.

One of the company’s positioning statement’s is: “we do the running, you score the loan.”

If you’re looking for a friendly professional approach, Pink Finance is the place to go. The company has a strong reputation for supporting the community and has won national awards for its ethics, social responsibility, and customer service.

To find out more visit Pink Finance’s website: www.pinkfinance.com.au

Phone: (02) 8001 6258

Mobile: 0414 633 793