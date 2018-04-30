—

The Sydney Convicts rugby club invites you to join them at ARQ nightclub for a big sexy party before they jet off to Amsterdam for the Bingham Cup.

The Convicts are the most successful club in the international community, having won the ‘world cup of gay rugby’ four times, and are hoping to bring it home again this year.

The club is about to hold its annual Rugger Bugger , an exciting show to introduce new players to the community and give the club a chance to connect with supporters.

As the Convicts are raising funds to travel to Amsterdam for the cup, this year’s theme will bring Amsterdam to Sydney by recreating the infamous red light district.

The event will be held at Sydney’s ARQ nightclub, featuring a mammoth four shows and a special show at the after-party.

The Convicts promise it will be one of the biggest stripteases to ever happen in Sydney, with over 30 players performing on stage as part of the big finale.

“The past year has been a trying time for many in our community and for nearly all the team,” a Convicts spokesperson told Star Observer.

“The Convicts were involved in the marriage equality survey, we proudly supported the Yes campaign, worked with Australian Marriage Equality to promote it and were proud to march alongside our LGBTI+ community in numerous marches.”

He said the club has also specifically been involved with fighting homophobia in sports.

“More recently we have publicly stood up to negative comments made by individuals in the wider rugby community,” he said.

“On the back of Bingham 2014 with the support of the Australian Sports Commission, the Convicts launched an Anti-Homophobia & Inclusion Framework for Australian Sports, a framework document designed to combat discrimination against LGBTI people in sport.”

The club spokesperson said this year’s Rugger Bugger promised to be a massive celebration.

“Rugger Bugger is a chance to let our hair down and wigs fly as we celebrate our community and look ahead to Bingham 2018,” he said.

“It will be an unforgettable evening, and successful events like this one let the Convicts keep playing and fighting for the community.”

Rugger Bugger is a one night only event on May 19 at ARQ.

Tickets are available now from $25.