To mark their 30th anniversary, Sydney’s Dykes on Bikes have planned a huge party for their annual Black and White Ball later this month.

The ball, which serves as the group’s major fundraising event each year, gives members of the LGBTI community the chance to dress up and party the night away.

This year’s theme is the Roaring Twenties – think gangsters and molls, flappers and dandy Dans. Sexy Galexy will be the event’s emcee, with DJ JoSH spinning music throughout the night.

There will also be a best dressed competition with prizes awarded to the Best Femme, Best Butch, Best Couple, and the Belle of the Ball.

Earlier this year, the Dykes on Bikes spoke with the Star Observer about roaring down motorways and bringing visibility to queer women for 30 years.

“Our presence over the past 30 years has been so important,” Dykes on Bikes President, Lyn Doherty, said.

“I love the idea that we ride through the streets [in Sydney and regional towns] and young people get to see these empowering women being themselves.”

The Dykes on Bikes 30th anniversary Black and White Ball will be held on Saturday 29 September at The Red Rattler. You can pick up tickets in person at Max Black on King Street in Newtown, on the door for $35 if they haven’t sold out beforehand, or online.