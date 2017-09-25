—

The Australian Defence Force Academy has recruited the country’s first openly non-binary gendered cadets.

A cadet has been transferred from female to mixed housing, and instructors have been told not to use gendered terms for them, The Australian has reported.

Guidelines instituted in 2013 include the option for recruits to nominate their gender as X instead of male or female.

“Defence currently has personnel who have identified as gender X,” a spokesperson confirmed, adding that they would not comment on individuals due to privacy.

Bernard Gaynor, who was fired from the Army Reserves for criticising its gender and sexuality diversity policies, said the military was caught in a “bizarre politically correct nightmare”.

“Soldiers are facing friendly fire for using the wrong pronouns when they should instead be focused on defending our nation,” he said.

Retired Major General Jim Molan said non-binary recruits should be “welcomed”.

“Society has made the choice that there are more than two sexes, not the military,” he said.

“It’s the military’s job to get on and do what society has decided.

“If any gender can do a job, they should be welcomed.”

The Defence Force’s inclusion policies that allow non-binary recruits to identify their gender as X are complemented by the Australian Government Guidelines on the Recognition of Sex and Gender, which say that government departments should allow individuals to identify themselves as male, female or X.