PENNY Wong has slammed religious groups for standing in the way of marriage equality, the Huffington Post has reported.
Speaking in the Frank Walker Memorial Lecture yesterday, Wong said the fight for equality is not over in Australia. She called for action in a nation that considers itself secular.
“A policy issue that is one of the easiest to resolve politically languishes in the too-hard basket because of the intransigence of those who see it as their right to impose their personal views on the community as a whole.
“The journey towards equality has been long and arduous, and it is not yet over.”
Wong used the speech to talk about tradition and religion, saying these factors still affect secular debate around marriage equality.
“At the centre of the opposition to equality of marriage rights for gay and lesbian members of the community is the conflation of religious concepts of marriage with secular concepts of marriage,” she said.
“Religious attitudes to marriage continue to impact on much of the political debate that has delayed the recognition of the marriage equality rights of the gay and lesbian community.
“The problem with this, of course, is the application of religious belief to the framing of law in a secular society, and in societies where church and state are constitutionally separate.”
Wong stated that Labor is “fundamentally opposed to the oppression of anyone on the grounds of their sexual orientation or their religious beliefs”.
“Religious freedom means being free to worship and to follow your faith without suffering persecution or discrimination for your beliefs,” she said.
“It does not mean imposing your beliefs on everyone else.”
Obviously, great comments from Penny Wong, I was interested that she touched on ‘religious freedom’ at the end of the article. There’s been a lot of twaddle about religious freedom in the conservative press (eg the letters page of The Australian, why do I read that?) and how gay people will impose themselves on churches which don’t (for religious reasons) recognise same sex marriage. The fact is that churches can refuse to marry any couple – gay or straight – for any reason they want – they’re not bound by anti-discrimination law. It is perfectly legal for a church to say to a mixed-race couple ‘no, we don’t believe in the mixing of races, you can’t marry here’ and there is no recourse. It is common practice for churches to refuse to marry straight couples who don’t plan on being in that religion. Churches have religious freedom, same sex marriage won’t change that a bit, but the so-called Christian crowd perpetuate that lie anyway. Hypocrites. If you don’t believe in same sex marriage then don’t marry someone of the same sex would be my top tip to you, but why lobby the government to deny civil rights to people you don’t even know?