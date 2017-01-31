New cases of HIV have dropped dramatically in Brisbane, one of only a few cities in the world to record a significant reduction, alongside San Francisco.
State government data shows just 94 new cases in Brisbane last year, the lowest rate since 2008 and a reduction of over a third in two years.
The news comes as the state government announced this week that the HIV Foundation Queensland will not be funded after June 30.
