QUEENSLAND performer Troy Gibson passed away this week after taking his own life.

Well known in the Brisbane and Cairns drag scenes, Gibson leaves behind many friends and fans.

Friend Aaron Little described Gibson as outwardly “energetic, fun, and happy”.

While they lived in different cities, they kept in touch via Facebook.

“I watched from afar, occasionally seeing the happy pictures of his trip overseas, the couple goal images of him and his boyfriend, and his witty hilarious comments,” said Little.

“I will miss Troy’s beautiful smile and his electric personality.”

Other friends have taken to Facebook to write tributes to Gibson.

“You are such a beautiful soul,” wrote one friend. “You will be sorely missed. Shine bright sister.”

“I will never forget your cheeky smile and your outrageous personality,” wrote another. “You were always so nice to me and we are all going to miss you. Rest in peace mate.”

Gibson had previously appeared on the cover of FNQ Magazine, a gay lifestyle and travel magazine for Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.

Members of the LGBTI community are at high risk for mental health problems including depression and suicide. If you need support, you can contact Lifeline of 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 224 636.