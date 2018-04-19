The Queensland branch of the Liberal National Party (LNP) has launched a series of attacks on trans and gender diverse people on its Facebook page.
As the state government undertakes a review of how sex and gender diversity is recognised by the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, the LNP has lashed out at the community.
And the Queensland LNP has used its Facebook page to post material ridiculing and attacking trans and intersex people, and to suggest adults are trying to force children to be trans.
The content includes a video calling basic gender resource The Genderbread Person “disgusting”, and a post stating “you’re either born a male or a female”.
“We can’t sit by while the radical left imposes their twisted views on kids’ gender, trying to change our society,” reads another post.
While many Facebook users have rebutted the comments, others have joined in on slamming trans people in the comments.
“No such thing as ‘non-binary’,” wrote one person.
“Male, female, or mentally and physically unwell,” commented another.
Users have called gender diversity in classrooms “PC crap”, “disgusting”, “absolutely insane”, and “disturbing”.
However, plenty of others have come to the defence of the sex and gender diverse community on the Queensland LNP’s page.
On the matter of birth certificates, a number of users have mentioned the needs of those with intersex variations, only to be met with ill-informed replies about people born with “both sets of genitals”.
“This is actually just blatant hate speech, you’re not even trying to hide it anymore,” wrote one person. “You are hurting real people with this rhetoric.”
The Queensland LNP Facebook page comment policy states that comments containing “hate speech” or “defamation to a person or people” will be deleted, and such comments may also breach Facebook community standards.
Star Observer has reached out to the Queensland LNP for comment.
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
The Queensland LNP is in total denial of the reality that some folks are literally born intersex, with physical characteristics of both male and female. If you believe in God and creationism, then these folks are God’s creations like any others. It is not drawing a long bow to understand that similarly some other folks may have particular ‘binary’ physical characteristics of one gender but have brain wiring which leads them to identify as being of the other gender, especially considering how complicated the brain is and how poorly we understand the details of its operation.
Turning this whole business political, ignoring science and the jumping on hateful bandwagons is what the Queensland LNP does best. They’ll be going for creationism in schools next. They are some of the most backwards folks I’ve ever encountered in Australia.
As a bloke who’s a bloke and settled in my gender, I can’t imagine that trans folks would go through the difficulty and pain of transitioning without being pretty damn confident they knew they were on the right track. Why make it harder for them? Who does it help?
Of course this isn’t about helping anyone. It’s just about rednecks feeling superior to somebody, anybody at all.