The Queensland branch of the Liberal National Party (LNP) has launched a series of attacks on trans and gender diverse people on its Facebook page.

As the state government undertakes a review of how sex and gender diversity is recognised by the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, the LNP has lashed out at the community.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington called advocates “the thought police”, labelling the review of inclusiveness “political correctness gone mad”.

And the Queensland LNP has used its Facebook page to post material ridiculing and attacking trans and intersex people, and to suggest adults are trying to force children to be trans.

The content includes a video calling basic gender resource The Genderbread Person “disgusting”, and a post stating “you’re either born a male or a female”.

“We can’t sit by while the radical left imposes their twisted views on kids’ gender, trying to change our society,” reads another post.

While many Facebook users have rebutted the comments, others have joined in on slamming trans people in the comments.

“No such thing as ‘non-binary’,” wrote one person.

“Male, female, or mentally and physically unwell,” commented another.

Users have called gender diversity in classrooms “PC crap”, “disgusting”, “absolutely insane”, and “disturbing”.

However, plenty of others have come to the defence of the sex and gender diverse community on the Queensland LNP’s page.

On the matter of birth certificates, a number of users have mentioned the needs of those with intersex variations, only to be met with ill-informed replies about people born with “both sets of genitals”.

“This is actually just blatant hate speech, you’re not even trying to hide it anymore,” wrote one person. “You are hurting real people with this rhetoric.”

The Queensland LNP Facebook page comment policy states that comments containing “hate speech” or “defamation to a person or people” will be deleted, and such comments may also breach Facebook community standards.

Star Observer has reached out to the Queensland LNP for comment.