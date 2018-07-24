—

A suicide prevention trial in North Brisbane and the Moreton Bay region will be used to help improve suicide prevention services for LGBTI people.

The trial, led by The Centre for Human Potential and supported by Brisbane North PHN, will employ psychologists to provide one-on-one counselling services in spaces provided by the Queensland AIDS Council (QuAC) and Open Doors Youth Service.

Trial manager from The Centre for Human Potential, Brian Becken, said the trial will provide free psychological and case management services for the LGBTI community.

“The trial will provide a warm and caring experience for people who have thoughts of suicide, who have previously made a suicide attempt, or who are bereaved by suicide and who would benefit from psychological support and case management,” he said.

“The Centre for Human Potential is pleased to be working with local community organisations to make this service available to the LGBTI community.”

Through the trial, psychologists and case managers will provide face-to-face, phone, or online support to people facing a suicide crisis crisis or bereaved members of the community.

De-identified data from those who provide consent to participate in the trial will then be used to improve suicide prevention services for LGBTI people in the region.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTI participants will also be able to access trauma-informed psychological support through the trial, including cultural healing retreats.

Deputy CEO of Brisbane North PHN, Libby Dunstan, said it was important for the trial to focus on LGBTI people as a priority population group.

“We know that suicide attempts are three times more likely for LGBTI Australians than for the general population,” she said.

“The National Suicide Prevention Trial has provided an opportunity for collaboration among existing LGBTI service providers, to increase timely access to treatment and support for LGBTI people who are experiencing a suicide crisis or following a suicide attempt.

“Increasing access to treatment and support is part of a broad suite of suicide prevention services, training, and campaigns being funded for the LGBTI community as part of the trial.”

Appointments can be made by calling the Centre for Human Potential on (07) 3211 1117, by visiting www.cfhp.com.au, or by asking for a referral from affiliated organisations include Diverse Voices (QLife), QuAC, Open Doors, IndigiLez, and True Relationships.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or wellbeing, visit beyondblue.org.au or call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

