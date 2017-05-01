—

ADELAIDE’s iconic Mars Bar has announced it will close its doors this month.

After 40 years of operation, the city’s only gay club announced on Facebook that next Saturday May 13 will be its last night.

“Thanks everyone for your support over the years,” wrote owner Andrew “Madge” Hobbs.

“Without you, the awesome customers, we wouldn’t have been able to give you this club.

“Thanks to all the staff, DJs and amazing drag shows.”

Hobbs is moving on after 29 years of running the club. He says that after the Mars Bar shuts its doors, it will soon be reopening in a new style under new management.

“It will be reopening with new owners after a few weeks closed for some stunning renovations—new name, new direction, bigger and better than ever before,” he announced.

“I hope you support the new owners as I’m sure they will endeavour to give you an amazing safe venue.”