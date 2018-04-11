—

Fertility First is a holistic Sydney clinic that can help you achieve your dream of starting a family.

Set in beautiful grounds in Hurstville, the LGBTI-friendly clinic offers a complete range of assessment and treatment options for singles and couples, as well as access to donor sperm or eggs.

She says the clinic helps hundreds of people each year who want to conceive a child, including trans women and men, and many same-sex couples.

The procedures they offer include IVF and intrauterine insemination.

“We look after people all the way from the initial assessment through to the time of the first pregnancy scan at six or seven weeks,” explains Dr Clark.

After pregnancy is confirmed, patients are referred back to their own obstetrician for care until birth.

Medicare generally contributes “significantly” to the cost of assessment and treatment, making it more affordable than accessing fertility treatments overseas, says Dr Clark.

One of the special features that sets Fertility First apart is that they consider all factors in fertility, including checking the health of partner’s sperm in detail in every case.

Dr Clark is an expert in fertility who has worked in reproductive health for over 30 years.

She is proud to run an independent clinic that offers individualised care to every person seeking help with fertility.

“That’s what we do—getting them to the end point of what they want in terms of having a family,” she says.

You can find out more about Fertility First at fertilityfirst.com.au or by calling them on (02) 9586 3311.