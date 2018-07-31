—

An inclusive workplace culture that embraces and celebrates diversity, thriving teams, and genuine customer satisfaction.

These are just three of the key ingredients to a successful organisation. However, with this success comes great responsibility.

If your employees are feeling overwhelmed, overworked, or uninspired, stepping in and helping them get back on track is not only the right thing to do, it’s good for business and for our community.

In my last article for the Star Observer I explored some of the growing catalysts causing the very real pandemic of workplace burnout.

These included dysfunctional workplace dynamics, micromanagement, lack of social support at work, bullying, and isolated work projects.

But what is burnout, and who is most at risk? How can we recognise when our employees are fatigued or overwhelmed, and do something about it to protect ourselves and our team members?

Workplace burnout is a state of physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion combined with doubts about one’s competence and the value of their work.

While anyone may experience workplace burnout at any given time in their career, research shows that employees who identify strongly with their work are more likely to be at risk.

So, let’s have a think about our LGBTIQ employees and their allies working on the frontline.

Not all LGBTIQ-identifying employees that are involved in high levels of Pride network activity will be at risk, however leading organisations are becoming more and more aware of the need to ensure they are proactively protecting their employees from becoming overwhelmed.

Even our most driven and dedicated LGBTIQ network leaders need time to take stock and reflect on the work that has been achieved across their organisations when it comes to LGBTIQ inclusion.

The work these individuals do—sometimes paid, often not—is tied very closely with their identities.

Being part of these networks has proven to increase employees’ morale and organisation loyalty, yet when we take a step back and take stock, we know that no-one can sustainably serve from an empty vessel, and nor should we expect our employees to do so.

What are you doing to help to safeguard your LGBTIQ staff and allies from potential burnout?

Beyond Gender has created a series of interactive workshops for LGBTIQA* leaders and employees, designed to increase resilience, reduce risks, and assist those working on the frontline of diversity and inclusion.

By taking stock and reflecting on what personal responsibility looks like in this space, leaders and employees can contribute to greater workplace wellbeing.

Beyond Gender specialises in LGBTIQA resilience, trans and gender diverse inclusion, compassionate leadership, and the intersectionality of diverse faiths, sexualities, and genders.

Lin Surch is Founder and Director of Beyond Gender, Australia’s national community based diversity consultancy firm, providing agile support to organisations who are navigating the ever changing world of inclusion.

*LGBTIQA stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, and allies, and is inclusive of people of all sexes, sexualities, and genders.