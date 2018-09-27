—

The Cake Bake & Sweets Show is Australia’s ultimate foodie experience, giving sweet lovers a three-day live event devoted to the world of baking and the art of cake decorating.

The event will be filled with celebrity demonstrations and classes, and hundreds of tasty treats, allowing visitors to discover new skills and techniques that will help them with their next adventure in the kitchen.

If you love baking, decorating, or eating cakes and other delicious temptations, the Cake Bake & Sweets Show is for you.

And it’s not just for professional bakers either – if you’re a home baker or cook you can come together to discover the latest equipment, products, and trends under one roof.

This is truly a one-of-a-kind experience where you can receive tips from the best in the business, stock up on all the latest supplies, and even meet your favourite pastry chefs.

Both international and local celebrity chefs will grace the stages at this year’s show.

The talent includes Adriano Zumbo, Anna Polyviou, Candice Brown, Eric Lanlard, Kirsten Tibballs, and Katherine Sabbath, plus more.

The Cake Bake & Sweets Show will take place in Sydney at ICC Darling Harbour between November 23 – 25, and will take place in Melbourne at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre between November 30 and December 2.