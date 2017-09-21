—

The weather in north-west Tasmania is probably the best in Australia, so if you’re looking for a new home, Rannoch in Devonport, Tasmania is a great place to start.

Sitting on the outskirts of East Devonport and adjacent to farmland, the gorgeous homestead is set up for Airbnb accommodation, with seven ensuited rooms, and formal and informal living areas throughout.

If you’ve been thinking of a sea or tree change and want to work from home, then this is perfect for you.

A sweeping drive through solar electric controlled gates leads you to the magnificent Rannoch, which was built in the 1850s.

Rannoch stands in the centre of a 2.5 acre established garden containing mature trees and bushes. There is also a small orchard of fruit trees including very old apple species, cherries, plums, nectarines, avocado, and lemon.

Devonport provides an enhanced lifestyle – no bumper to bumper traffic congestion ever – coupled with business opportunities.

Tasmania’s tourism boom, which saw 1.26 million visitors for the 12 months ending March 2017 generated visitor expenditure of $2.2 billion, up 11 per cent from the previous year.

Devonport’s Living City Development and the business and lifestyle opportunities that are a result of that are providing opportunities for the innovative business thinker.

Stage one of the Living City Development is reaching the “about to be open” stage so the city is needing more professionals, more skilled tradespeople, and quality hospitality facilities. As part of the urban renewal project, Masterchef winner Andy Allen will help his best friend Ben Milbourne open a restaurant in Devonport.

Rannoch provides you with the opportunity to be part of of it all by becoming a business owner and giving you the opportunity to use your skills and knowledge to make other opportunities for yourself.

So head down for a visit, and find our more about Rannoch while enjoying some Devonport ambience while you do your evaluation and property inspection.

The main house has previously operated as a successful B&B and is physically set up to resume with some finishing touches. The outside unit, Rannoch Cottage, is accepting Airbnb guests.