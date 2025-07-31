The 2025 Pride Game Is More Important To Sydney Swans Than Ever Before — And They’re Aiming To Do Better

The annual Pride Game is returning to the SCG on Saturday, 2 August — but this year’s match arrives under a brighter spotlight and a deeper sense of responsibility for the Sydney Swans.

Taking on Essendon in Round 21, the Swans will run onto the field wearing their new Pride Guernsey — a striking red-and-white strip that features the Progress Pride Flag woven through the iconic outline of the Sydney Opera House.

But it’s more than just a bold visual statement. This year’s Pride Game carries added weight, following a recent incident where a Sydney player was suspended for five games for using a homophobic slur during a VFL match.

“While it is incredibly disappointing, we are using it as an opportunity to provide further education to the player as well as our broader staff and athletes,” the club said in a statement. “It’s why we play in the Pride Game — because unfortunately, there’s still a long way to go.”

It’s a message that resonates with many queer fans: visibility matters, but actions speak louder.

The history and power of the Sydney Swans Pride Game

The Pride Game was first played in 2016, a joint initiative between the Swans and St Kilda designed to make a bold stand for LGBTQIA+ inclusion in football.

It was the first match of its kind in any major Australian sporting code. Since then, it’s grown into a powerful cultural moment in the AFL calendar — a chance to make the sport more welcoming, more inclusive, and more reflective of the communities who love it.

For the first time this year, Essendon joins as the Swans’ Pride Game opponent, with the Purple Bombers — Essendon’s LGBTQIA+ supporter group — helping bring the fixture to life.

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said the change was made to ensure the Pride Game remains a consistent annual event in Sydney.

“The Pride Game is a highlight on our calendar and a reflection of our commitment to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment at our games. It’s a celebration that resonates deeply with the Rainbow Swans and our wider LGBTIQA+ supporter base,” Harley said.

“Given the importance of this game, we want to make the Pride Game an annual event in Sydney. While we had alternated hosting the game with St Kilda since its inception, we haven’t had a home game against the Saints since 2023, which drove the decision to explore another opponent.

“We sincerely thank St Kilda for their partnership and contribution to the Pride Game over nearly a decade. We look forward to working with Essendon and their diversity and inclusion supporter group, the Purple Bombers, to continue this important initiative.”

Essendon CEO Craig Vozzo said the Essendon Football Club is proud to partner with the Sydney Swans in celebrating the Pride Game.

“We believe in the power of sport to unite and create a welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone,” said Vozzo. “We look forward to working with the Sydney Swans and our Purple Bombers to promote inclusion and diversity within the AFL community.”

Sydney Swans aim to do better after homophobia incident

But this year, the backdrop of the game can’t be ignored. The recent homophobic slur incident laid bare just how far there still is to go in the fight for respect and equity within professional sport. For LGBTQIA+ fans and athletes alike, the damage from these moments can be lasting.

The club says it’s taking active steps to do better: additional education, staff-wide training, and deepening relationships with LGBTQIA+ organisations like Twenty10. LGBTIQA+ Pride remains one of four central pillars in the club’s Diversity Action Plan, and the Swans are leaning into that more than ever in 2025.

The Rainbow Swans — the Swans’ passionate LGBTQIA+ supporter group — will once again play a key role in bringing energy, colour and community to the SCG on game day. Based just a drop punt from Oxford Street, the club says its commitment to LGBTQIA+ fans isn’t just symbolic — it’s stitched into its people, place, and purpose.

That includes the Pride Guernsey itself, which integrates the colours of the Progress Pride Flag in a sweeping arc across the chest — echoing both the feathers of a swan and the sails of the Opera House. It’s a visual reminder of the future the club says it’s working toward: one where all fans, players and staff can feel seen, safe and celebrated.

Football can’t fix homophobia. But it can take a stand against it — and when it does, people notice.

Sydney Swans will face Essendon for the 2025 Pride Game at the SCG on Saturday 2 August, 4:15pm. You can get more info and buy tickets HERE.