Tasmania’s first same-sex marriage, on the first day for weddings without special permission to be fast-tracked, took place early this morning.

Roz Kitschke and Lainey Carmichael were married by civil celebrant Jason Betts at their home south of Hobart in a ceremony that began at 5:30 am.

Equality campaigner Rodney Croome was present for the wedding.

“It is always a privilege being asked to witness a marriage ceremony but this morning’s ceremony was particularly significant for me because of the many years I have spent advocating for marriage equality,” he said.

“The joy and happiness at this morning’s wedding was proof, should it still be needed, that love is love.

“Roz and Lainey’s marriage marks the start of a new chapter in their lives and also a new chapter in the life of the nation.

“Today we are a more equal and inclusive country that treats all loving, committed couples the same.”

Tasmania would also like to see couples from other parts of Australia make their way south for their own weddings.

Tourism Industry Council Tasmania has partnered with Tasmanians United for Marriage Equality to launch a new social media campaign and video showcasing the state as a destination for weddings and honeymoons.

The video covers Tasmania’s LGBTI history and present, saying that despite its past—with homosexuality only decriminalised in 1997—the state now has some of the most inclusive laws and culture in Australia.

“When you talk about the evolution of the LGBTIQ rights in Tasmania over the past couple of decades, it’s quite a remarkable story that we have here,” said Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin.

He said the campaign invites all same-sex couples and their families to Tasmania.

“We want them down here, we want them to get married and we want to showcase Tasmania… and we want them to be a part of that story,” said Martin.