Whether you’re visiting Melbourne for Midsumma, Sydney for Mardi Gras, or Brisbane later in the year for Brisbane Pride, you should always travel with pride, and know that you’re visiting LGBTI-friendly venues and accommodation.

Finding the right places to stay, the right parties to attend, and the right experiences to have can be difficult as an LGBTI traveller, but fortunately, we’ve got you sorted.

When it comes to accommodation, YHA have more than 70 properties ranging from a nine-story metropolis smack-bang in the city to fairy yurts in Nimbin Valley.

So if you’re in a same-sex couple and looking for a romantic getaway, a lone traveller heading to a pride event in Australia, or planning a pride trip with your mates, here’s where you should go.

Melbourne

If you’re looking for a queer-friendly place to stay, Melbourne Central YHA is the perfect hub. Grab yourself a dorm and share a room or even book yourself into one of their private rooms. They have a bar, activities, and super nice people to ensure your stay is wonderful.

When the sun goes down, there are bars, clubs, and parties for every traveller. For something more casual, DTs, Mollie’s, and The Laird work a treat, before heading to The Peel, Poof Doof, or Sircuit to dance the night away.

During the day, there are plenty of free activities outside of Midsumma for you to indulge in, like a stroll around theRoyal Botanic Gardens, or a trip to see the stunning exhibitions on display at the National Gallery of Victoria.

Sydney

For those wanting to make the most of their time in the big smoke, YHA has something for everyone. Sydney Central YHA is in the heart of the city, and close to all the action. Sitting opposite Central Station and placed in the hub of the backpacker precinct, the hostel offers the finest quality backpacker accommodation. The five-star hostel has a travel agency, an underground bar, and more.

Or, if you’re venturing closer to the harbour, you can find Sydney Harbour YHA built above archaeological remnants of colonial Sydney. The award-winning hostel combines state-of-the-art facilities with a heritage experience. It’s Sydney’s only backpacker hostel in the city’s historic harbour side precinct – The Rocks – where you can enjoy stunning panoramic views of Sydney Harbour, Opera House, and Harbour Bridge.

When it comes to Sydney’s LGBTI nightlife, there are few more vibrant scenes in Australia. If you’re in the mood to dance, the Stonewall Hotel and ARQ are your best bets – you might even meet a friendly local on the dance floor. If eighties and nineties pop music is your thing, then Palms is your best bet. All of these clubs are located on the golden mile of Oxford Street, a queer hub for every Sydney gay.

During the day, talk a walk around the famous Sydney Opera House or check out a masterpiece at the NSW Art Gallery.

Brisbane

Brisbane City YHA is an entertainment and accommodation hub, hosting weekly activities to keep you entertained and meeting amazing people. There’s also a rooftop pool with stellar views of the city to keep you cool on warmer days. It’s a great place to relax in between pride festivals and gay nightclubs.

The city’s most famous nightclub is Fluffy. Boasting amazing dance and drag shows, and hosting Drag Race queens when they stroll into town, it’s a guaranteed great night. If you’re heading out to the Gold Coast one night, MP’s has just opened under new management and looks more fierce and fun than ever.

After you’ve nursed a hangover the next day, you can stroll or cycle from Story Bridge to New Farm via the scenic Riverwalk floating above the Brisbane River, or catch the free ferry that crawls up the river from the Sydney St terminal in New Farm to North Quay.