—

UBER has changed its trip tracking feature from blue to rainbow, as part of an effort to promote the ‘yes’ vote in the upcoming marriage equality poll.

The app now tells users, “Uber passionately supports equal rights for everyone in our community. Every vote is important. Ensure your vote is heard,” Pedestrian has reported.

The app links users to the Australian Electoral Commission website to enrol or check their enrolment.

This isn’t the first time Uber has gotten colourful to support the LGBTI community.

Last month in the UK it changed its ride tracking feature to rainbow to celebrate Pride.

In June for Pride Month in the US, each car shown in the app featured a rainbow flag.

Australian voters have until August 24 to enrol or update their details to ensure they can vote in the upcoming postal poll for marriage equality.