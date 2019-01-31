—

Victoria Police Soccer Club and LGBTI club the Melbourne Rovers will once again face off for the Victoria Football Pride Cup this weekend.

Mixed teams from the police and Melbourne LGBTI soccer clubs will play a friendly match at Dockland’s Ron Barassi Snr Park as part of the ongoing event which reflects the work being done to develop a positive relationship between Victoria Police and the LGBTI community.

Deputy Commissioner Wendy Steendam said the match is one of the many events Victoria Police participates in every year as part of the Midsumma Festival.

“The match is a symbol of support to the LGBTI community and celebration of acceptance, pride and respect,” Steendam said.

“We’re proud to be continuing this tradition, and cherish the opportunity to again partner with the Melbourne Rovers since the inaugural game in 2017.

“After a tough game from the start with the Rovers putting on a fierce battle in 2018, the Victoria Police Soccer Club victoriously pulled through with a win on penalties.

“It was a fantastic day and everyone was in great spirits, and we look forward to competing in another friendly game this year.

“It’s great to again be joined by Gender and Sexuality Commissioner Ro Allen, who will perform the official coin toss.

“We invite the community to come along and cheer us on.”

The free event will take place on Saturday February 2 at Ron Barassi Snr Park at 10am. You can find out more by visiting the Facebook event for the match.