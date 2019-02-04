—

The 2019 Gymnastics World Cup will head to Melbourne later this month as a number of Australian athletes take on the world and work towards qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

This year, the Australian leg of the International Gymnastics Federation’s (FIG) Individual Apparatus World Cup Series will again be held in the state-of-the-art Melbourne Arena, Melbourne’s world famous sporting precinct.

Athletes from around the world will compete across two days of qualifications, with the top eight athletes on each apparatus advancing to the finals.

Taking place at Melbourne Arena between February 21 to 24, the event will host 30 countries, including China, Japan, and Canada.

Witness Olympic medalists and world champions compete and experience the spectacle at the 2019 Gymnastics World Cup.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/GymWorldCup.