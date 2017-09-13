—

ABC News has re-released a video showing the first lesbian kiss seen on Australian television.

The clip from a 1970 episode of This Day Tonight features couple Barbara and Enika.

In perhaps a rather heteronormative dynamic, Enika is described as the “breadwinner” and Barbara as the “housewife”.

The two share a kiss as Enika returns home from work—probably quite shocking in 1970.

“Well, it’s like any other marriage, I expect,” Barbara tells the camera.

“You fight a little and you love a lot.”

Enika speaks about other women being afraid of lesbians.

“When you don’t understand a thing you’re inclined to be frightened of it,” Barbara adds.

“But I think one day it will come that it will be so accepted it won’t even be thought about if you’re a lesbian or not.”

Barbara speculates about things might change for gay couples in Australia in the future, alluding to marriage equality.

“It’ll be a few years yet and then of course it does matter about the laws,” she says.

“If you fight hard enough it’s no pipe dream.”