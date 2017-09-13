ABC News has re-released a video showing the first lesbian kiss seen on Australian television.
The clip from a 1970 episode of This Day Tonight features couple Barbara and Enika.
The two share a kiss as Enika returns home from work—probably quite shocking in 1970.
“Well, it’s like any other marriage, I expect,” Barbara tells the camera.
“You fight a little and you love a lot.”
Enika speaks about other women being afraid of lesbians.
“When you don’t understand a thing you’re inclined to be frightened of it,” Barbara adds.
“But I think one day it will come that it will be so accepted it won’t even be thought about if you’re a lesbian or not.”
Barbara speculates about things might change for gay couples in Australia in the future, alluding to marriage equality.
“It’ll be a few years yet and then of course it does matter about the laws,” she says.
“If you fight hard enough it’s no pipe dream.”
