After slaying the competition on RuPaul’s Drag Race, superstar Kennedy Davenport is back for All Stars 3, with an Australian tour slated for March. Matthew Wade caught up with the drag performer to chat.

When did you fall in love with drag?

Who were your idols or inspirations growing up and why?

My idol growing up was my father. Reuben Sr. raised us to be our best, and did so in a home full of love.

What was your first time in drag like?

I was nervous my first time in drag, but only because I didn’t know what to expect, but once I hit that stage it was second nature… I remembered life is a stage.

What surprised you the most when you were first on RuPaul’s Drag Race?

I was most surprised by the editing I guess. I knew it was a necessary evil, I just didn’t expect to be portrayed as a villain.

Did you take a different approach heading into All Stars 3?

I wanted to show even more of my true personality, and I also just set out to be very open to all aesthetics and backgrounds of drag.

Who was your favourite queen on All Stars 3?

Shangela and Chi Chi of course! These girls are basically family, and hold a special place in my heart.

There are more drag queens coming up in the scene than ever before. Do you think this is a good thing?

Of course this is good! The world of drag is an outlet for our youth. A way for them to find their true selves. It’s not always easy, but nothing worth it ever is.

What are you most looking forward to about your trip down under in March?

Always the people! I love meeting everyone and seeing different cultures, and hopefully some damn good food.

What can fans expect from your show with Chi Chi Devayne?

Our show will be high-energy soulful entertainment that will hit ya deep!

What is your advice for young LGBTI people?

To the young LGBTI I say always honour your true self. It doesn’t matter who does or doesn’t accept your truth, you only have one life to live, so make it worth it.

Kennedy Davenport and Chi Chi Devayne are touring Australia between March 9 – 17. For more information and to book tickets visit: www.kweertande.com.