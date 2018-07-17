—

Fans of the much-loved Australian prison drama Wentworth have created a petition to save the show after rumours it may be cancelled after its forthcoming seventh season.

Reports suggest that the show’s cast may have already been informed of the show’s axing, and that the series’ set is being dismantled, tendaily reported.

Wentworth is beloved for its queer representation, telling stories through the eyes of queer and trans women.

The series has garnered a sizeable fanbase overseas from being made available internationally on streaming services like Netflix, often under the title Wentworth Prison.

Foxtel has released a statement commenting on the cancellation rumours, stating, “Discussions between Foxtel and Fremantle Media regarding future seasons of Wentworth continue.

“Season 7 of the series will conclude production in Melbourne on Friday July 27.”

The sixth season is currently airing on Foxtel, and the show recently picked up Logies for Most Popular Drama Series, Most Outstanding Drama Series and Most Outstanding Actress.

So for two weeks rumour a had been flying that #Wentworth has been axed. Foxtel and Fremantle both played it way down. Now there’s reports the sets are being dismantled. Hard to play that down if true. (Heading over today to check) — Scott Ellis (@blahblahellis) July 15, 2018

Re the future of #Wentworth, as I understand it, Screen Au production incentives only last up to 65 commercial hours of TV. Assuming there’s 12 eps of S7 and that all eps are 45 mins (anyone got minute counts for the lot?) that means by end of s7 they’d be up to 61.5 hours. — Scott Ellis (@blahblahellis) July 15, 2018

Fans have created a petition calling on Foxtel to keep the series alive which has already gathered thousands of signatures.

Last year, Daniielle Alexis – who starred in in fifth season as Dana Malouf – came out as trans.

“Over a year ago I decided to myself that I would have the courage to not only stand up for my LGBT community and transgender rights, but that I would follow my dream to be an actress,” she said.

#Wentworth star Sigrid Thorton says she only heard rumours about the show’s axing while in makeup for @Studio10au this morning. Can’t confirm if true. — Sarah Harris 🌮 (@SarahHarris) July 15, 2018

Speaking to Star Observer in 2016, series star Nicole da Silva talked of the amazing response she has received from her character’s storylines and relationships with other women on screen.

“For the most part the LGBT community are proud and open to having a lesbian relationship – or multiple lesbian relationships – represented on screen cause they’re so few and far between,” she said.

“I think it’s really important, not just for Australian television but drama and film and television everywhere to have these people, and these relationships on screen. It’s part of our tapestry, part of our community and we need to tell those stories.”