Pink Set To Resurrect Musical Side Project You + Me

Dallas Green has revealed he has recorded new music with Pink for their previous side project You + Me.

It’s been ten years since the pair surprised fans by releasing the collaboration.

Now it looks like the pair will be back in action fairly soon.

Pink and Dallas Green set to return You + Me

Canadian singer Dallas Green has currently been touring Australia with his band City and Colour and revealed to news.com.au that he and Pink have already recorded more music together for their side project You + Me.

“We started writing and recording some songs in 2018 and recorded some more in 2022 and in April last year, we wrapped it up,” he confirmed.

Although he hasn’t revealed just when the pair plan to release the new music, but with both finishing up touring again it seems like the time could be right.

“I would hope that it comes out sooner than later but there’s a lot going on; she’s just finished the feat of doing back to back stadium tours and I’m just about to finish two and a half years of touring myself” he said.

Pink and Dallas Green surprised their fans in 2014 with their debut collaboration Rose Ave, a break in style for both artists that was widely praised by critics. Described as “hidden gem of folk music” fans fell in love with the beauty of the pairing of their voices and their powerful story telling through the songs, which were co-written by both.

The album went on to reach number one on the Canadian charts and reaching number four on the US charts. Here in Australia the album reached number two on the ARIA charts.

Following the release of the album the pair released three singles, You and Me, Break The Cycle, which Pink wrote as a letter to her mother and Capsized, however these did not chart as well as the album itself.

However despite the positive reception to their music little has been seen or heard from You + Me since 2015, in fact it almost appeared the project had been abandoned by the pair.

The official Facebook page for the duo, which has 92,000 followers has remained unused since the last post made in 2015 and an update on their official bio in 2020. The official website remains as it was with information on the Rose Ave album and nothing else.

Pink has recently completed her Summer Carnival tour, which followed her hit 2023 – 2024 Trustfall tour. She now holds the record of the second highest-grossing concert tour by a woman.

With her tours behind her and 2025 marking two years since the release of Trustfall now could be the perfect time for You + Me to make their musical comeback.