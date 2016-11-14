—

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has broken his silence on his unceremonious “un-invitation” to Mardi Gras.

Turnbull, who is also the Member for Wentworth – the electorate in which Mardi Gras is held – revealed how he felt about the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras board’s decision to not invite him as an official guest to 2017’s parade during an appearance on Sky News’ Viewpoint.

Viewpoint host Chris Kenny asked Turnbull if the “un-invitation” was “a personal and partisan insult”.

“I’ve had so many invitations from friends to go to their Mardi Gras parties that if Lucy and I do decide to go to the Mardi Gras next year, we’ll have no shortage of opportunities and cheerful company to enjoy it with,” Turnbull replied.

.@TurnbullMalcolm says he and his wife have 'no shortage of opportunities' from friends to go to Mardi Gras https://t.co/VYKfGvLgGU — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) November 13, 2016

Kenny’s own views on the motion were made clear when he tweeted “So much for tolerance – pathetic…” soon after the motion was passed. He also retweeted a tweet posted by @milk_wood that read: “Amazing the LBGT community preach love tolerance and understanding, yet have the temerity to exclude the PM!”

Responses within the LGBTI community have been divided. Many expressed sentiments similar to Kenny’s, and others welcoed the move as a return to the parade’s political roots.